One person was treated at the scene of a garage fire on Thursday and transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with unknown injuries.
Yuma Fire Department spokesperson Mike Erfert said that a fire was reported at about 1:40 p.m. in the area of 9th Avenue and 6th Street.
While en route, firefighters saw a heavy column of black smoke coming from the area and arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from a garage structure in the rear of a home in the 500 block of South 9th Avenue.
Erfert also said that live power lines down in the alley, and traffic congestion at the fire scene hampered the initial fire response.
The fire, he added, was mostly able to be contained to the garage, which was heavily damaged. Additionally, 6th Street was closed to traffic between 8th and 10th Avenue and 9th Avenue was closed in the 500 and 600 blocks by the Yuma Police Department.
The Marine Corps Air Station Structural Fire Department also responded and provided mutual assistance.
Firefighters were expected to be working on hot spots and flare-ups for several hours, during which time the area was to remain closed.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
According to the YFD, it is important for people to remember that first responders need clear access to the scene of a fire. As such, firefighters are asking that people stay clear of the immediate area and not rush to the scene of an incident like this, which delays emergency responses and possibly puts themselves and first responders in danger.
A person’s presence on the fire scene has to take a back seat to the arrival of the people whose job it is to respond to the emergency, YFD said.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.