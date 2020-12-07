“Yesterday, December 7, 1941 – a date that will live in infamy – the United States of America was suddenly and deliberately attacked by naval and air forces of the Empire of Japan...No matter how long it may take us to overcome this premeditated invasion, the American people will through their righteous might win through absolute victory...with confidence in our armed forces, with the unbounded determination of our people – we will gain the inevitable triumph so help us God.”
President Franklin D. Roosevelt spoke these words 79 years ago, after Japanese forces attacked at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
The attack lasted just over two hours. But in that short window of time, 2,400 Americans were killed and another 1,000 were injured. Eighteen American ships were destroyed or sunk, and another 300 aircraft damaged or destroyed.
In just over two hours, America was forever changed.
At that moment, an attack on U.S. soil altered our perception of safety. What had once been inconceivable had indeed happened. American lives were lost and hundreds were injured when Japan decided to strike.
With thousands of miles between Hawaii and Japan, no one saw the attack coming, and America paid a dear price.
Today, the lessons of Pearl Harbor have faded. The pain is not as fierce, as with each passing generation, that flame flickers a little less brightly.
But today, we remember.
We remember the tales of bravery and heroism on that fated December morning.
We remember the lives that were lost as bombs dropped upon our ships, and gunfire blasted the decks and airfields.
We remember especially the 1,100 souls of the U.S.S. Arizona, killed and entombed when a bomb breached the forward magazine, exploding the ship’s ammunition hold.
We remember too the lives lost and the battles fought as a result of Pearl Harbor, the sacrifices made as America joined World War II, to deliver a victory for freedom over tyranny.
Today, on this day that indeed lives on in infamy, we remember.
This editorial originally appeared in the Yuma Sun in 2016, and has been updated today.