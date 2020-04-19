This week, readers, you’ll probably notice some changes to the Yuma Sun.
First, let’s talk about the comics page.
The Stickelers puzzle, which we’ve carried for several years, is ending its syndication as of this weekend, so it will no longer be available for us to publish.
So instead, we’ve rearranged the comics page, and added the Sudoku puzzle from our Classifieds section, putting all the comics and puzzles on one page.
It might look a little different, but we hope it provides a level of convenience, having all the puzzles and comics in one spot.
Also, we are reworking the sections of the Yuma Sun, allocating space where we can best use it. Sports, for example, doesn’t need as much room as it normally would right now, and so we are using more of that space for local, national and world news.
We aren’t eliminating Sports, however. We’re keeping sports content, and frankly, I for one can’t wait for regular sports events to return. I really miss my Cleveland Indians, and I hate the fact that our local spring high school sports didn’t get to have their seasons. It’s frustrating on a variety of levels. But when sports are back in action, the Yuma Sun will be ready for them!
This week, I’ll also be on furlough, which is a truly weird thing to write. Normally, when I take time off, the Yuma Sun comes along for the ride, especially the Opinion page. That’s an element of the paper that can only be done so far in advance before content starts to feel too dated, so I often work on that wherever I am.
But that doesn’t happen on furlough. So the Opinion page will be on a temporary hold this week. I’ve worked ahead a few days, so the page will be absent only a few days. But bear with me – I’ll be back at the computer on April 27, and the daily page will reappear in print on April 28.
Randy Hoeft and Roy Olivas will work with the reporters to determine our news coverage each day, what stories we report on, how stories are presented and which stories run when. If you have story ideas, feel free to send them an email at news@yumasun.com.
And, please continue to send in your letters to the editor (letters@yumasun.com). The account is still receiving email – and when I’m back in the office on April 27, I look forward to receiving them!
Readers, as always, I appreciate you. Thanks for reading our newspaper, for spending your mornings with us, and for sharing your thoughts with us. See you in a week!