Since moving to Yuma, I have had the pleasure of running into a pair of feline friends who make frequent stops to my place.
Mickey and Lila are two Siamese cats who, according to my neighbors, were abandoned by their original owner about a year ago. Since that unfortunate situation, Mickey and Lila have stayed in the area and have relied on the kindness of neighbors to feed them.
Being that I once owned cats before, I love being visited by my two new friends. While spending time with the four-legged guests, I noticed that Mickey is cross-eyed. I learned this is a common trait among the Siamese breed.
It has been about 10 years since my last cat, Lola, passed away and I’ve been thinking about getting cats for several years now. I guess as fate would have it, these two lovely feline visitors got me instead.