Spooky month has ended, and with that I’d like to mention a horror movie that I enjoyed, although I wouldn’t recommend it to people who are squeamish. October saw the release of a long awaited sequel to the notorious film “Terrifier,” which is appropriately titled “Terrifier 2”.
The film follows the murderous clown Art, as he, along with his surprisingly scary makeup, causes terror and mayhem to the protagonist’s friends and family. This isn’t too distant from the premise of the original film, and also isn’t too distant from your basic slasher film, a sub-genre of movies we seldom see done right nowadays.