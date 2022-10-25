Lately I’ve felt rather conflicted with my relationship with the Phoenix Suns. They’re my favorite team mainly because I appreciate Devin Booker’s loyalty to the valley, and the fact that having one of the best point guards in NBA history allows for their core gameplay to consist of nothing but teamwork. Teamwork and loyalty; it doesn’t get better than that.
I’m also a huge Mavericks fan, however, and it seems as though they’re becoming a menace in the Sun’s tight journey to their very first ring. I hold a lot of respect for the 6’ 7’’ golden retriever Luka Doncic, and I have to say, I was glad to see his face of defeat when the Mavs lost it to a 22 point rally from the Suns in their season opener.