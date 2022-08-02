NBA legend Bill Russell passed away Sunday at the age of 88. Although I am far too young to have seen him compete, his influence on basketball was always present.
With 11 NBA championships to his credit in 13 seasons of professional basketball, Russell’s name became synonymous with winning. In 2005, the league began recognizing the most valuable player of the NBA Finals as the winner of the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP Award.
As a boy, I enjoyed watching highlights of Russell’s epic battles in the paint against fellow NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain. Bitter rivals on the court, the two men became friends off the court in their later years. Their interviews together with media personalities like Bob Costas and Roy Firestone are forever etched in my memories as a sports fan.
My only hope is that future generations of basketball fans enjoy learning about Russell’s career as much as I did.