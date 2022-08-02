NBA legend Bill Russell passed away Sunday at the age of 88. Although I am far too young to have seen him compete, his influence on basketball was always present.

With 11 NBA championships to his credit in 13 seasons of professional basketball, Russell’s name became synonymous with winning. In 2005, the league began recognizing the most valuable player of the NBA Finals as the winner of the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP Award.

