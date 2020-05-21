It seems like every summer in Yuma, we report tragic stories where young children lose their lives in swimming pools.
Each story is heartbreaking – we never like to report on situations where families lose a child.
This year, as Memorial Day rapidly approaches and we get ready for a summer of swimming fun, please take a few moments to child-proof your swimming pool, whether or not you have children in your family.
It only takes a few moments for a child to slip away unnoticed and make his way to the pool for tragedy to strike.
The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has a few recommendations that can help.
AAP recommends every pool have fencing that is at least 4 feet high that completely surrounds the pool, limiting access. The fence should be climb-proof, with a self-closing and self-latching gate, with the latch at least 54 inches from the ground.
Fencing isn’t always practical, however. A family renting a home might not be able to add fencing, or perhaps there are other barriers, such as cost or the design of the back yard space.
So a second option recommended by AAP is a pool alarm , as well as alarms on the pool fence gate and the house doors, to help notify parents or caregivers when someone is trying to make their way to the pool.
In some homes, built-in house alarm systems can notify homeowners with voice alerts, chimes and text alerts when specific doors are opened – and that’s a good way to help raise the alarm if a small someone is slipping out a sliding glass door.
One can also install locks high on the pool access door – think adult eye-level – out of reach of small children. Pool safety door alarms are easy to find and are inexpensive. The Yuma Sun Editorial Board found options online for just $5 that install tool-free to any door or window. It’s a basic option, but it emits a noise when the door is opened – and that could be enough to help prevent a tragedy.
The most important action of all, however, is adult supervision, whenever a child is near water.
Ultimately, the goal is to save lives. We don’t want to report on another tragic drowning or near drowning in a Yuma County swimming pool. If you haven’t done so already, make security a priority while getting your pool ready for summer.