If it seems someone is doing nothing, they might actually be coming up with their best ideas.
Creative people don’t get bored when they are alone with their thoughts; they use that time to build up ideas, according to a new study by University of Arizona researchers.
In other words, if it seems that creative people are being lazy, they’re not. They’re simply being creative. I’m not disclosing whether I count myself among these creative people.
For the study, researchers asked people to sit alone without any digital devices and voice their thoughts. While many jumped between unrelated thoughts, the thoughts of creatives were linked, successively building upon ideas.
History is filled with anecdotes of famous scientists, artists and philosophers who enjoyed being alone with their thoughts, and they often generated some of their best ideas during idle time, said Jessica Andrews-Hanna, an associate professor in the Department of Psychology and senior author of the paper.
So it’s not such a bad thing to simply get lost in our thoughts.