In a conver-sation with a friend yesterday, he suggested that in light of what’s going on in Ukraine, it might be a good idea to be thinking ahead about an apocalyptic future for all of us.
This was his observation when we both pointed out that Russian President, or better put, Dictator Vladimir Putin has used the “n” word recently, as in “nuclear” arms, while discussing his now week-long invasion.
Plus, there really is nobody who can stand up to Putin. Seriously. We can sanction him to death, but he doesn’t give a crap about the people of Russia.
All to which I wonder what the people in Russia are thinking to openly protest the invasion. I mean, it’s pretty common knowledge that if you oppose the government in Russia, well, you’re never heard from again.
So, let’s see, I think my wife, our dog, three cats, chicken and two tortoises might soon be residing somewhere deep in the Kofa Mountains.
We won’t be leaving a forwarding address, and don’t call us, we’ll call you.