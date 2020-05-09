If the rush on cleaning supplies is any indication, Americans have cleaning on the mind.
But there’s an unintended side effect: accidental poisonings from cleaners and disinfectants are on the rise, the Associated Press reports.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in the first three months of this year, those types of poisonings increased by 20% nationwide, compared with the same time frame in 2018 and 2019, AP notes.
The CDC notes that the link between the increase in accidental poisonings and COVID-19 isn’t proven, but instead seems likely, “given the number of stay-at-home orders and guidance to clean hands and dirty surfaces.”
And when one looks at the sudden spike of cleaning product sales, it makes sense. Clorox, for example, noted its quarterly sales were up by 15% from last year, Barron’s reports, and the cleaning segment saw sales increase by 32%.
In fact, sales were so incredible that Clorox says its disinfecting wipes and other cleaners won’t be fully stocked again until some time this summer, the Chicago Sun Times reports, noting that Clorox saw demand for disinfectant products increase by more than 500%.
That’s just one company – but imagine a 500% increase in demand. People stocked up on cleaners, which means there were more cleaners in the home, and more chances for accidental poisonings.
The AP notes that about 40% of those accidental poisonings impacted children ages 5 and younger, but there were increases in all age groups.
Calls related to bleach were most common overall, but for young children, the culprit was mainly “involving nonalcohol disinfectants and hand sanitizers,” the CDC reports.
There are a few takeaways here.
If you have young children in the house, put the cleaning supplies out of their reach – including the hand sanitizer. Kids are naturally curious, and hand sanitizer smells weird and has a handy pump – making it especially interesting. Find a space where such products are out of reach.
And for the adults out here, be careful with your cleaning products. Some simply can’t be mixed together without having potentially deadly results. And others need to be used sparingly – a little goes a long ways, while a lot can cause a host of problems.
Yuma, we are all for keeping it clean right now. Just be careful with the products, and keep an eye on the kids.