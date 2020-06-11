Mother Nature’s certainly had us on a yo-yo lately, hasn’t she?
We had an unusual drop into lower temperatures last weekend, and that drop lasted with pleasant temperatures well into this week.
But looking ahead, we can see that the thermostat is ready to spike into the red-hot zone, with an expected high today of 108. So it’s time to start thinking about heat safety, and what to do when the heat goes to “broil.”
The official start of summer isn’t until June 21, but let’s face it - with these temperatures over 100, summer is here whether or not the calendar agrees.
And the best thing one can do here in Yuma County is to stay hydrated.
Dehydration can cause a host of health issues for anyone, but it can be especially dangerous for the elderly and young children, the Mayo Clinic notes.
When you start to get dehydrated, your body sends you signals, which might initially be easy to overlook, like being thirsty. One might ignore that warning at first, but it is a pretty basic indicator that your body needs to hydrate.
Other symptoms of dehydration can include dry mouth and tongue, sunken eyes and cheeks, listlessness, irritability, muscle cramps, dark-colored urine, fatigue, dizziness, trouble concentrating and confusion.
For infants and young children, dehydration can also include no tears when crying, no wet diapers for three hours, sunken soft spot on the top of the skull, and listlessness or irritability, the Mayo Clinic notes.
Drinking water and staying hydrated actually offers a wealth of benefits. The human body is about 60% water, WebMD reports, and water is critical for functions such as “digestion, absorption, circulation, creation of saliva, transportation of nutrients, and maintenance of body temperature.”
In addition, drinking water can help control calories, energizes muscles, keeps skin looking good and helps the kidneys to function, WebMD reports.
And while we’re talking about dehydration, don’t forget your pets. They too can suffer from dehydration, especially in this heat, so please, make sure your furry family members have access to plenty of water too.
As we get into the hot zone in Yuma, stay healthy and hydrated!