This edition of the Yuma Sun is an exciting one readers, because tucked inside is one of our favorite publications: Yuma’s Best.
For 24 years in a row, we’ve asked our readers to weigh in on their most loved places, events, businesses and more.
There are 14 overall categories in which readers can vote: Business Services, Community Culture, Entertainment, Family Friendly Services, Fashion & Style, Food & Restaurants, Healthy Living, Home Services, Professional Services, Real Estate, Shopping, Spirits & Nightlife, Sports & Fitness and Vehicles.
We take all the votes, tabulate the data, and the end result is the Yuma’s Best special publication. We don’t take Yuma’s Best lightly. The ballot box is monitored, both for print and online votes, to help make sure that the results are an accurate reflection of our community and its opinions.
Three of our businesses are celebrating their 24th win in row, leading their categories since the inception of Yuma’s Best: Goldsboro Bakery (Best Bakery), Stan’s Grocery (Best Breakfast Burrito) and Fry’s Food Store (Best Grocery Store.) To do so for 24 years straight is truly a testament to both their business and their customers’ dedication!
And dedication is really what Yuma’s Best is all about. Each of these Yuma’s Best recipients struck a chord with their customers, resonating in such a way that those customers in turn took the time to cast a vote in this contest.
We love that people are passionate about Yuma’s Best, both as voters and as recipients. Yuma’s Best awards from years past are proudly displayed in businesses all over Yuma County, and people – readers and winners alike – often ask us when the next year’s voting cycle begins.
To our readers, thanks so much for participating in the process! And to our 2021 Yuma’s Best winners, congratulations to each of you!
Check out the special section inside this edition of the Yuma Sun, and be sure to stop by and congratulate this year’s winners!