A couple of bats were recently flying around the Yuma Sun newsroom and lobby. I missed the excitement because I’m working from home. A co-worker (who shall remain unnamed) called them disease-carrying bats, described them as “yuck” and told me to consider myself lucky that I wasn’t there.
I’m afraid of spiders and other creepy crawlies, but I’m not scared of bats. Growing up, my only exposure to bats was on the screen and visits to Carlsbad Caverns in New Mexico, where thousands of bats make their home.
Then I moved to Yuma, where my husband made me aware of the multitude of flying bats at night and the benefits they provide – they eat bugs! And they have cute faces.
Coincidentally, I saw an online post from a person who recently moved to Yuma. He asked why there were so many bats. Some responded in surprise; they didn’t know about the bats in Yuma. Others defended them. One woman said: “Please love the bats. They are our best friends. Mosquitoes aren’t. They won’t hurt you. Please don’t intentionally hurt them.”
Sound advice.