Fourth of July celebrations this year will look different. Most cities have made significant changes to their fireworks displays this year
Yuma’s celebration will be held at the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex. It’s a drive-up event, intended for people to enjoy from their vehicles.
Somerton is still having a fireworks display, but staging it at the city’s Joe C. Cardenas athletic field, which will be closed to the public. Residents will be able to view them from their homes, officials said.
In San Luis, fireworks will be launched in Joe Orduno Park, which will be closed to the public, but transmitted live to viewers as part of the virtual celebration.
And if you are thinking of going to San Diego for fireworks or festivities, almost all the fireworks displays and festivities have been canceled. Even the Big Bay Boom has been moved to a TV special, with no live display.
Some readers might be tempted to set off their own fireworks displays. But readers, we would advise you to exercise extreme caution, for several reasons.
First, it’s a tinderbox outside right now. We haven’t had rain in weeks, and that means there’s lot s of dry vegetation out there. It just takes a smattering of sparks out there to start a blaze that can quickly grow out of control.
Second, fireworks at home can be super dangerous. There’s a reason fireworks displays should be left to the experts … and no, playing with them in your backyard does NOT make you an expert.
In fact, the Pew Research Center notes that nearly 4,900 Americans go to the emergency room during the first eight days of July with fireworks-related injuries- and that’s on a normal year with the usual municipal fireworks displays.
Think about sparklers. They are bright and fun, and people let their kids run around the yard with them. Yet those little sticks burn at temperatures over 1,000 degrees, the City of Yuma notes. They are dangerous items.
Yet despite the dangers, fireworks are booming business in the U.S.
Last year, revenue from fireworks sales in the U.S. reached $1 billion, Forbes reports, citing a report by the American Pyrotechnics Association.
Keep in mind, readers, that only specific types of fireworks are legal here. During the week of July 4, ground based sparking devices (like fountains, tube cakes, illuminating torches, wheels and ground spinners), sparklers, and some smoker devices are allowed.
However, aerial consumer fireworks, bottle and sky rockets, helicopters, torpedoes, roman candles and jumping jacks are specifically prohibited, according to the American Pyrotechnics Association.
As the city of Yuma website notes, “If it leaves the ground, shoots flaming material into the air or explodes, it is illegal.” That includes firecrackers.
Yumans, the goal here is to follow the law, and to not get hurt. Fireworks are cool to watch, but they are best left to the experts.