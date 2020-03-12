There is a lot of misinformation floating around out there about the coronavirus. It’s understandable that people are nervous. The topic is dominating the news right now, as well as conversations between friends and families.
However, there are a few points that are important to remember.
The severity of this coronavirus, COVID-19, is still not fully known, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes. However, a report from China suggests that serious illness occurs in about 16% of cases … meaning that isn’t the case for the other 84% of cases, the CDC notes.
Older people and those with underlying health conditions such as heart disease, lung disease and diabetes appear to be at a higher risk of developing serious illness.
And in children thus far, symptoms have been generally very mild.
The Yuma Sun editorial board also saw a great article on CNN pointing out the differences between colds and allergies, flu or coronavirus.
Basically, symptoms of a cold or allergies will include itchy eyes, a stuffy nose and sneezing.
Symptoms of the flu or coronavirus will include fever, fatigue, body aches, cough and worsening symptoms. They impact the entire body, CNN reports.
Coronavirus-specific symptoms include shortness of breath, as well as added risks such as a history of travel and/or exposure.
One of the best things you can do is to regularly wipe down common surfaces in your home or workplace with cleaning solutions or disinfectant. Think light switches, counters, tabletops, door knobs, bathroom fixtures, phones, keyboards, etc., which renders the virus ineffective in about a minute. Added bonus? It also kills cold and flu germs.
For those in high-risk groups, the CDC also recommends avoiding crowds and avoiding close contact with others.
If you get sick, do not rush to the emergency room or to your doctor’s office. Instead, call your healthcare provider and tell them about your symptoms and your exposure. They will help determine the best course of action and whether or not you should be tested, the CDC reports. However, there is no treatment for COVID-19, and most people with mild illnesses will be OK at home.
And if you get sick — flu, colds or COVID-19 … stay home. Don’t endanger others, and don’t spread the love. Keep those germs at home with you until your symptoms abate.
We still have a long road in front of us, readers. But now is not the time to panic. Make sure your information is correct and up to date. Visit the CDC’s website — www.CDC.gov — to learn more.