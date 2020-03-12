Today

Thunderstorms likely. High 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. High around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.