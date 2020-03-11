“If you see something, say something.”
We’ve heard that phrase hundreds of times, and seen it featured in dozens of posters.
And in Yuma County this week, someone did, and that call thwarted an apparent attempt at human smuggling.
Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents rescued 16 immigrants from Mexico on Monday near Avenue 4E.
The rescue came after a caller alerted the Yuma Station. The caller witnessed the 16 people loading into a truck with a camper shell near Avenue 9E and the International Border.
When Yuma Sector agents stopped the vehicle, they found the 16 people, and arrested the driver, a 57-year-old man from California.
Now, the caller who gave the tip to Border Patrol didn’t try to stop the smuggler themselves, or put themselves in harm’s way. Instead, they did the right thing – they called the Border Patrol, and provided the information necessary for agents to take action.
It’s a good reminder that if something seems amiss, the right thing to do is to call law enforcement officials and make a report.
The Department of Homeland Security started the “If you see something, say something” campaign to remind people to be vigilant against terrorism. However, the point really can apply to keeping communities safe as a whole, a reminder to report suspicious activity to local law enforcement.
According to the Department of Homeland Security, suspicious activity can take a variety of forms.
It might mean unusual items or situations, such as an unattended package or luggage, or a car parked in an odd spot.
It might mean people behaving in unusual or inappropriate ways, or someone asking questions “at a level beyond curiosity” in an attempt to gather information.
DHS says it’s important to gather some information before calling law enforcement. Think about these questions: Who did you see? What did you see? When did you see it? Where did it occur? Why was it suspicious?
Don’t put yourself in harm’s way, but make a few notes about what has transpired, and then call your local law enforcement agency, or dial 911.
It just takes one moment to make a difference.