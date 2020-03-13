The coronavirus impact hit home for Yuma County Thursday with a rash of event cancellations.
Let’s look at some of what unfolded here Thursday:
• The Yuma Air Show canceled both the Friday and Saturday events
• The San Pasqual Valley Unified School District’s 40th annual Pow Wow, by the Strong Hearts Native Society and the Quechan Nation, canceled this weekend’s events.
• The ABWA Territorial Charter Chapter postponed Saturday’s Women’s Expo
• The Village Jazz Series at the Yuma Palms canceled, as did all events at the mall through April
It all sounds a bit scary, doesn’t it?
One of the biggest concerns with COVID-19 is community spread. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this coronavirus can spread rather easily between people who are in close contact with one another – about six feet or less.
People may not have any symptoms, or have a mild case, or they may think it’s a cold or the flu. And, the virus can incubate for up to 14 days, meaning someone could be a carrier, spreading it without knowing that they are sick.
That’s where social distancing comes into play. Keeping people apart can help prevent the spread of any virus, including COVID-19. It takes more than not shaking hands, avoiding hugs and practicing the new trendy “elbow bump.” It means staying away from groups of people.
An article this week in the Atlantic cited the 1918 influenza as an example. In Philadelphia, officials ignored warnings and held a parade. Thousands were sickened, and 12,000 died. In St. Louis, on the other hand, officials shut the city down, and only 1,700 people died.
Now, that is an extreme example. But it’s one worth considering. Avoiding crowds is one way to avoid illness.
It’s unfortunate that some of our amazing local events are canceled, but we also understand the point behind the cancellations.
Keeping cases at bay will take a level of vigilance and the efforts of proactive citizens, washing hands and practicing social distance.
What do you think, readers? Share your thoughts on the COVID-19 situation – send in a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.