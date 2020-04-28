Georgia’s doing it. So too is South Carolina. But has the threat of COVID-19 died down enough to begin opening businesses?
Staying at home hasn’t been easy. We miss “normal” life – going to work, visiting restaurants, getting a manicure, shopping at our favorite small businesses, etc.
There’s a reason there are stay-at-home/shelter in place orders all over America – to protect people from COVID-19.
But it doesn’t make it easy. Business owners are facing colossal losses, and employees are wondering how they can pay the bills and when they can go back to work.
The issue revolves around when businesses can safely reopen.
It’s a million dollar question that nobody has the answer to – at least, not yet.
Arizona’s stay-at-home order is set to expire April 30. Last week, Gov. Doug Ducey said, “There are three options around this executive order right now. The first is to let it expire. The second is to extend. And the third, to modify it with changes and improvements that reflect the situation on the ground.”
The governor notes he does not plan on making a decision until this week, noting, “We are going to develop Arizona solutions. We are going to use the Arizona data that we have and I am going to get input and support from Arizona stakeholders as we do this.”
Unfortunately, COVID-19 didn’t come with a crystal ball. We can’t see the future to know when the danger has passed.
Even with all the social distancing and stay at home efforts, more than 50,000 Americans have died.
Yet that toll could have been much worse. The challenge with stay at home measures is the simple fact that if the case numbers stay low, it’s an indication that the measures are working. Yet that also can give people a false sense of security, making them think it’s safe, when in reality there’s still a COVID-19 wolf lurking on the doorstep.
In Yuma County, our case count has been comparatively low, but one has to question if those numbers are accurate. In a county with 200,000 people, only 775 have been tested, with 67 confirmed cases. Has there been enough testing done here for a true picture?
Frankly, we don’t think so.
The governor is smart to be cautious on the next steps. Even though this is a catastrophic economic blow, human life is tremendously more important. Until there is more testing – both of active cases and antibody testing to see who may have been exposed in the past – we need to proceed carefully.