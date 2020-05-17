Graduation looks a little different this year, doesn’t it?
There will be no cap and gown ceremony, no flip of the tassel on stage, no big parties surrounded by friends and family.
The milestone looks different this year, but the moment is no less significant. All of that hard work and dedication from kindergarten through the end of one’s senior year is still incredible, and worthy of celebration.
Tradition may have taken a back seat to health concerns, but the messages are still the same. To our graduates, please remember that more than ever, you have the ability to change the world, to look at today’s problems with a fresh set of eyes and work toward innovative solutions.
You are setting forth on a path that has never been mapped — and that is, in many ways, a liberating experience. It’s OK if that path changes a few times along the way, because sometimes, it takes a few tries to discover what it is in life about which you are truly passionate.
You get to choose, now, who you will be. What influence you will have on this world, and how you can best help those around you.
You are headed off on a new adventure, to college, military, trade school or into the workforce.
But don’t forget to take care of yourself. If you need a nap, take one. If you feel stressed, step back for a minute, take a deep breath, and work it out. Now more than ever, your health — physical, mental and emotional — are of paramount importance. Be kind to yourself. You are officially an adult, responsible for your own actions from this moment forward. So make your actions count. Be positive, be impactful, and make a difference on whatever path you choose.
To our graduates, we wish you the best of luck.
