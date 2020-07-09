When the COVID-19 pandemic began, people flooded the stores in search of cleaning products. Soaps, hand sanitizers, disinfectant wipes … it was a mad dash, both in Yuma and across America, to see how much one could purchase.
In the wake of that rush, we saw a smattering of new brands hit the shelves, especially hand sanitizers. It was a welcome sight, giving people a choice and options to purchase.
Now, the Food and Drug Administration is asking Americans to check their hand sanitizers, and make sure they are safe to use.
According to the FDA, more than a dozen hand sanitizers should be avoided because they contain methanol.
The substance can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested. Normally, it is used as a solvent, pesticide and alternative fuel source. Methanol can cause nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, damage to the nervous system and death, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports.
This situation is a tough one to navigate as a consumer, because the FDA notes that labels on the products say they contain ethanol or ethyl alcohol – which is safe. But further testing reveals there is also methanol contamination.
The brands that have recalled product lines include ITECH 361’s All Clean Hand Sanitizer, Moisturizer and Disinfectant, Transliquid Technologies’ Mystic Shield Protection hand sanitizer and Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer.
The FDA is also encouraging people to avoid the following hand sanitizers: Grupo Insoma’s Hand Sanitizer Gel Unscented 70% Alcohol, Soluciones Cosmeticas’ Bersih Hand Sanitizer Gel Fragrance Free, Soluciones Cosmeticas’ Antiseptic Alcohol 70% Topical Solution hand sanitizer and Tropicosmeticos’ Britz Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 70%. The FDA also encouraged people not to use any sanitizer made by Eskbiochem SA de CV.
To find the specific batch numbers or more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/FDAHands.
Check those hand sanitizers out, and make sure they are in fact what they claim.