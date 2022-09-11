‘We hear about a drought, but we don’t know how this impacts Yuma. What is the situation in Yuma?” This question was asked of me at the Call to the Public during a City Council meeting.
The Desert Southwest is in an historic drought. As the flow of the Colorado River continues to drop, it’s not just our drinking water at risk. Also at risk are hydroelectric power supply, the river environment, and our food supply. As the Yuma area supplies 80% of the leafy greens that the United States and Canada eat during the winter, the domestic food production may also be challenged. Our Yuma area farmers are experts in effective water usage and conservation. In the last 40 years, the water consumed for agriculture in the Yuma area has been reduced by 18% while increasing production from the fields by 500%. The industry is actively pursuing ways to grow crops with even less water for short periods of time to help preserve the health of the Colorado River during this drought.
This leads to a few questions that I routinely get. First question is, “I thought Yuma had very high water rights. Why does this impact us?” This answer comes down to the difference between “Paper Water” and “Wet Water.”
Paper Water is the right to use water, while Wet Water is actual available physical water in the Colorado River system. The City of Yuma has very solid rights because of early water usage called Present Perfected Rights as well as high level Priority 3 water rights. The situation is Paper Water is only useful if there is Wet Water available. Therefore, it is prudent that we participate in saving Wet Water within the Colorado River system.
The second question often asked is, “What is the City of Yuma doing about conserving water?”
First, know that the City maintains a Drought Preparedness and Response Plan. This plan was recently updated and presented to the City Council. It includes 4 levels that are declared with different measures in place.
We are currently in Level 1. This level focuses on two primary things: reduction of water use within City government activities and conservation education with the public. Eventually, as the levels increase, there will be other measures, mostly focused on the education and willful compliance of the citizens of Yuma. There are, however, potentially more dramatic measures to put in place for conservation. These measures will require approval by the City Council, if they are needed at all.
The third question I get is, “How does the growth of Yuma impact our water consumption?” The water consumption for the City of Yuma has reduced year over year for the last 16 years. In other words, even though we have more people and businesses within the City, we are using 18% less water than we were 16 years ago. Growth is important in our community, and it needs to continue to be smart growth.
The last common question is, “What can I do to help in the conservation efforts?” The answers to this question are very common sense measures. Think about your water use throughout the day and how can your habits reduce the water you use. Instead of washing down sidewalks, we can sweep the dirt and sand. We can turn off the faucet while brushing our teeth or between rinsing dishes. Can the amount of water for irrigation of your grass and plants be reduced and the time of day be changed to cooler parts of the evening to prevent evaporation? These are small examples of effective measures. The City of Yuma is putting out conservation tips via social media to help us to optimize our water consumption.
This is not the last we will hear about water. There are many measures the irrigation districts, states and federal governments are pursuing to improve the situation. As for the City of Yuma, we need to continue to find new ways to be good partners of this precious resource. There is not one answer, but many cumulative answers. We are at the table doing our part.