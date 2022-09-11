‘We hear about a drought, but we don’t know how this impacts Yuma. What is the situation in Yuma?” This question was asked of me at the Call to the Public during a City Council meeting.

The Desert Southwest is in an historic drought. As the flow of the Colorado River continues to drop, it’s not just our drinking water at risk. Also at risk are hydroelectric power supply, the river environment, and our food supply. As the Yuma area supplies 80% of the leafy greens that the United States and Canada eat during the winter, the domestic food production may also be challenged. Our Yuma area farmers are experts in effective water usage and conservation. In the last 40 years, the water consumed for agriculture in the Yuma area has been reduced by 18% while increasing production from the fields by 500%. The industry is actively pursuing ways to grow crops with even less water for short periods of time to help preserve the health of the Colorado River during this drought.

