When it comes to finding efficiencies and saving costs, I’m all about it — especially when it comes to government entities.
Why spend more if there’s a logical way to save money and spend less?
Oftentimes, that means thinking outside of the proverbial box and trying something different. But that’s what government officials should do. They aren’t elected to maintain the status quo. Instead, oftentimes, they are elected on a promise of improving our lives in some way, shape or form.
In March, the Yuma County Board of Supervisors received an interesting letter from Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls, in which the mayor invited the board to share the City Council Chambers space in City Hall.
The offer came about after the Board of Supervisors ran into significant costs in a renovation project for the 197 Main St. building, which included a new auditorium for the board.
Nicholls’ letter says, “In the spirit of the heightened cooperation between Yuma County and the City of Yuma, we are offering an option of transforming the City Council Chambers into a joint use chamber to be shared between the County and the City.”
The mayor’s letter notes that the board and the city council have different meeting schedules, presenting an opportunity to share the meeting space with “minor cost implications,” while keeping the board meetings downtown.
This offer was made at the end of February, before COVID-19 had an impact here. But looking at the situation today, both the city and county are likely facing incredible hits to their finances due to a sudden, unexpected drop in sales tax revenue.
So the need to save funds wherever possible is critical.
But COVID-19 aside, sharing the City Hall meeting space is a decision that makes sense. Do we really need two separate large auditorium-style meeting spaces for the city and the county? I don’t think so.
The city’s facility is relatively new, and has all the bells and whistles already in place, including equipment to broadcast meetings on both television and online.
And, there is also open space on the third floor of City Hall that the county could use too, potentially alleviating a little more pressure on the 197 Main St. building.
Imagine having a joint use city/county facility. At a minimum, that move would save taxpayer dollars, and it likely provides some convenience for residents too.
This is an offer the Yuma County Board of Supervisors should seriously consider.