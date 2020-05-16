Readers, have you filled out your 2020 Census yet? If not, it’s time to take care of it – and if the latest numbers are any indication, Yuma County has a long way to go.
The Census is a count of every single person in the U.S., as mandated by the U.S. Constitution. It determines the population of the state, its counties and its cities and towns, which in turn determines the amount of funding each receives from the federal government.
There’s $675 billion at stake nationwide, and it’s critical that Yuma County residents take part to ensure our region is fully funded.
That funding goes toward a variety of services and needs: schools, hospitals, school lunch programs, roads, public works, community services, clinics, housing assistance, Head Start programs, public transit systems, healthcare and more.
However, there are repercussions to not being counted.
The state notes that for every Arizonan who doesn’t respond to the Census, Arizona stands to lose $887 in federal funding. “Just a 1% undercount would represent a loss to the state of $62 million per year for a decade, for a total loss of $620 million, AZCensus2020.gov notes.
It is federal money left on the table – if our residents aren’t properly counted, we miss out.
And, the Census also determines how many seats we have in the U.S. House of Representatives. And, the data is used to help draw state legislative districts.
As of Friday, Arizona had a 55.7% self-response rate.
But in Yuma County, that number drops to just 39.5%.
And look at these by the city numbers:
• San Luis: 8.4
• Somerton: 22.0
• Wellton: 28.1
• Yuma: 48.8
Yuma County, we can do better – and it’s an effort that is needed.
Taking part is easy. You can fill out your form by phone (1-844-330-2020), by mail or online at www.my2020census.gov.
If you’ve already done it, talk to your friends and family, and encourage them to do the same. It only takes a few minutes, but the end results are incredibly important.