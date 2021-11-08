“Circling the wagons” may be a good metaphor for what’s going on in the aftermath of last month’s accidental shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of “Rust.”
The movie, after all, was supposed to be a Western. And certain people involved in the production are lawyering up or pointing the finger of blame elsewhere.
Hutchins would be alive today had a single precaution been followed. Such as, had the gun in question not been used for informal target shooting before serving as a prop. Or had the person who used it for shooting cans made sure it was empty afterwards. Or had Alec Baldwin not accepted someone’s word that it was unloaded before he practiced his quick draw. Or had he kept the gun pointed away from Hutchins – and away from the director standing behind her who consequently got wounded.
That tragic event should be weighing on the consciences of a number of people, regardless of what the lawyers say.