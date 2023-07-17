The Daily Beast had a recent story on its news website about how the Sinaloa Cartel is muscling in on fishermen in the Gulf of California who for decades have exported jellyfish to Asian countries where diners apparently covet that species.
The story says the cartel wants the fishermen to work for it so it can have a piece of the multimillion-dollar industry. The fishermen, The Daily Beast reports, don’t want to have anything to do with the cartel, but they also don’t want to go out on the water without its approval.