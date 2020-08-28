I watched a video on YouTube the other day that was both entertaining and disheartening.
A man set up a trap box on his porch to exact revenge on package thieves. Inside the box was a firearm that shot blanks after the package was lifted.
It was great seeing these common criminals panic and scurry away – some even tripping over their own two feet.
But at the same time, the video was depressing because of how casually these people – of all ages and races – either walked up or stopped their cars in front of the house to steal the package.
One of the commenters was just as flabbergasted as me.
“Who in the hell just walks up to someone else’s house to take packages? Didn’t their parents teach them about not stealing? I hope every one of their family and friends sees this and is embarrassed for them.”
Exactly!