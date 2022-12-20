For the past four weeks, many have set their sights on a rich peninsula protruding into the Persian Gulf, Qatar, home to the 2022 World Cup, a tournament which produced the best game I’ve ever seen in any sport.
Sunday’s World Cup Final.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
For the past four weeks, many have set their sights on a rich peninsula protruding into the Persian Gulf, Qatar, home to the 2022 World Cup, a tournament which produced the best game I’ve ever seen in any sport.
Sunday’s World Cup Final.
Argentina outlasted France in a stunning back-and-forth odyssey of athletics. It was the third WC final to go to penalties. Lionel Messi got his elusive World Cup trophy. Kylian Mbappe scored the second WC Final hat trick ever, and still lost.
Let’s just say you’re not a soccer person, though. You say it’s slow, boring, lacks the carnage and pace of an NFL Sunday.
I’d call you wrong, then I’d tell you how much you missed, as Sunday’s final contained enough emotion, intensity, drama and flux to render any American athletic contest dead in the water and forgotten.
And if Sunday was the first soccer game you’ve ever seen, don’t watch another, for it doesn’t get any better.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.