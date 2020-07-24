I was telling my co-workers this week that this summer in Yuma doesn’t feel the same.
For one thing, there is way too much traffic for this time of year. Usually the streets are dead. But on the way to work from the Foothills, I come across a lot more vehicles on Interstate 8 than I am used to.
There are also a lot more people in stores.
My co-worker theorizes that many of these extra people in Yuma are Californians who are fleeing the restrictive COVID-19 measures in their state to enjoy a little more freedom here.
Could be, but I think it’s also the many people who are unemployed, including parents with their kids who are out of school.
I am also wondering how many of our snowbirds will return in the winter – given the situation here with the pandemic.
We are experiencing some interesting trends during these crazy times.