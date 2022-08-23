Teslas are definitely overrated, but I would love to get my hands on the cybertruck. I appreciate how different the polygonal body is to traditional trucks. It gives it a classy yet futuristic feeling using minimalistic shapes, and, more importantly, it makes it so I don’t associate with the typical truck owner. I’m calling you out Silverado drivers!
I also love anything that sparks up a good conversation about electric vehicles because that is our future. My favorite car body nowadays is that of the Challenger, so when I saw Dodge was unveiling a new electric muscle car I was ecstatic. I just need to find a good electric motorcycle to one day have the perfect EV trifecta.