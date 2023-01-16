I was on the Google News feed the other day when I got detoured down Memory Lane by a story reporting that 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of the release of “The Dark Side of the Moon,” by the British rock band Pink Floyd.
Blending instrumentals with sound effects like a clanging alarm clock and clattering cash register, it touched on themes like greed, war, mortality and mental illness. It went on to be one of the top-selling records of all time.
As a teen I played it over and over and over – and got admonished at least twice by neighbors to turn down the volume.
If you’re also a Boomer who listened to rock on vinyl records, you probably know what I’m talking about. If you’re a Millennial or Generation Z’er you may not, unless streaming has introduced you to Pink Floyd.
If you’re a Floydian of any age, I’m not telling you anything you don’t know.
For being 50, “Dark Side” still sounds revolutionary.