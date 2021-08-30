I’m watching for fallout from Delta Air Lines’ decision to charge an extra $200 a month to employees on the company health insurance plan who haven’t gotten the COVID-19 vaccination.
Pro-vaxxers may be heralding the surcharge as a smart move to sidestep the debate over people’s right to decline the shot versus public health. Instead, it’s about dollars and sense: It’s your right to refuse a vaccination. But get ready to pay more for your coverage, because if you get the virus and have to go to the hospital, you may run up a bill in the tens of thousands of dollars.
The new policy reminds me of a recent comment by Cynthia Alksne, a federal prosecutor-turned-legal analyst, on The 11th Hour with Brian Williams on MSNBC. She said the freedom not to get the shot could become analogous to smoking: health insurance providers assess a surcharge to smokers, so maybe they’ll end up doing the same for the unvaccinated.
I wonder what the insurance companies are thinking right now.