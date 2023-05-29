It was heartening to see Jesus Rojas, who directs the San Luis High School boys soccer team, named Coach of the Year at the recent All-Region Banquet put on by the Yuma Rotary Club and Yuma Sun.
As reported in this newspaper the morning after the banquet, the Sidewinders under Rojas advanced to the state championship twice in the last three years. They had perfect regular seasons records in each of the two years they went to the finals, 2021 and 2023.
While they lost the title game to Brophy in 2021, they were among the top 10 high school teams in the nation that year, as ranked by USA Today and the United States Soccer Coaches.
This April, the team was honored with the 6A Conference Sportsmanship Award, as chosen by game officials – the people who should know.
San Luis High has been blessed with many excellent soccer athletes, But there’s no question the steady, positive mentorship of Rojas has helped them achieve all that they have.