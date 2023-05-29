It was heartening to see Jesus Rojas, who directs the San Luis High School boys soccer team, named Coach of the Year at the recent All-Region Banquet put on by the Yuma Rotary Club and Yuma Sun.

As reported in this newspaper the morning after the banquet, the Sidewinders under Rojas advanced to the state championship twice in the last three years. They had perfect regular seasons records in each of the two years they went to the finals, 2021 and 2023.

