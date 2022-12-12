I recently watched a history program on TV that I found interesting: It said that when Nazi Germany invaded the then-Soviet Union in 1941, many Ukrainians initially greeted the invaders with open arms.
The Ukrainians weren’t Nazis at heart; they were hoping for salvation from Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, whose policy of collectivizing farmland had caused millions of starvation deaths in the Ukraine, and whose reign was every bit as evil as Hitler’s.
It didn’t take long for the Ukrainians to figure out the Germans were not their saviors.
Eighty years later, Russians are again a scourge in Ukraine, but this time the Ukrainians have a real savior in Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has rallied them in a very effective defense of the homeland. (It needs to be mentioned that Ukraine has also been aided in the fight by billions of dollars in military aid from the U.S. and other countries.)
It should be no surprise that Zelenskyy was picked as Time’s Person of the Year in 2022.