I recently watched a history program on TV that I found interesting: It said that when Nazi Germany invaded the then-Soviet Union in 1941, many Ukrainians initially greeted the invaders with open arms.

The Ukrainians weren’t Nazis at heart; they were hoping for salvation from Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, whose policy of collectivizing farmland had caused millions of starvation deaths in the Ukraine, and whose reign was every bit as evil as Hitler’s.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you