For those of you who have been closely following the events of the Ukraine-Russia war. let me recommend a book you might find interesting: “Red Famine, Stalin’s War on Ukraine,” by Anne Applebaum.
Applebaum, a Washington Post columnist and London School of Economics professor, writes about how the policy of agricultural collectivization carried out by then-Soviet leader Josef Stalin in the 1930s led to a famine that claimed millions of Ukrainian lives.
No wonder a lot of Ukrainians initially thought Germany was a savior when it invaded a decade later. Stalin was the devil they knew; Adolf Hitler was the devil they were yet to know.
I expect most Ukrainians today are too young to have experienced the famine, but the history of that traumatic era no doubt helped fueled their desire to break away from the former Soviet Union and, more recently to resist Vladimir Putin’s “special military operation” to bring them back into the Russian fold.