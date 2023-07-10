For those of you who have been closely following the events of the Ukraine-Russia war. let me recommend a book you might find interesting: “Red Famine, Stalin’s War on Ukraine,” by Anne Applebaum.

Applebaum, a Washington Post columnist and London School of Economics professor, writes about how the policy of agricultural collectivization carried out by then-Soviet leader Josef Stalin in the 1930s led to a famine that claimed millions of Ukrainian lives.

