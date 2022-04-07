Ever since I can remember, I have entertained people with my abilities as a voice actor.
As a way to entertain friends and family, I have been reciting movie lines and doing celebrity impressions for decades. Within the last 18 months or so, I finally decided to take the next step and become a voice actor.
To date, I’ve done a few minor roles in Youtube videos to get my feet wet. On Wednesday, I passed an audition and was awarded my first role as a main character.
In talking with the producer, the next step is for me to refine my lines and perfect my overall execution. My aim is to make this character as believable as possible.
It feels great to know that after all these years of practice, someone has finally recognized my talents. It took a few decades, but I feel excited about the future of this unique and fun project.