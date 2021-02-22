I generally tune out conversations that don’t involve me, but I couldn’t help catch what the man in the barber’s chair next to me was saying a couple of Saturdays ago about his son going back to school for real.
He told the barber his son’s mood improved noticeably within a day of transitioning from the virtual world of education to an honest to God classroom with other kids.
Apparently his son got a real learning workout, because, the father said, the youngster fell asleep in the car on the way home at the end of the day.
I didn’t hear which school his son attends, but I thought it was one of those in the Crane Elementary School District, since those were the only ones I knew of having reopened at that moment.
Other districts are gradually reopening as infection rates continue to decline.
But should one of the COVID-19 variants cause a new spike in cases, prompting school districts to weight new closures, what the father said merits consideration.