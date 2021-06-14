If the Phoenix Suns go no further in the playoffs, fans can take satisfaction in the fact their team denied the Los Angeles Lakers a second-consecutive championship.
That might not seem like much, but some of us fans have trouble coming to terms with the fact that the Lakers, a perennial rival, should also be a dynasty.
I’ll admit I’m jealous. Not that a lot of great talent hasn’t been spread throughout the league, but the Lakers have been the magnet for some of the NBA’s best players of all time: Jerry West, Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul Jabbar, Magic, Shaq, Kobe and, more recently, LeBron.
The Lakers even have had Hollywood stars of the likes of Jack Nicholson at courtside cheering them on.
But this time the Suns eliminated the Lakers in the first round of the playoffs. What made it sweeter was they did it on the LA court.
Maybe all the California transplants to our state need to start backing a new team.