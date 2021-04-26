CNN’s Anderson Cooper hosted guests with contrasting views recently in the wake of the fatal shooting by a Columbus, Ohio, police officer of a knife-wielding black teenager.
Filmmaker Spike Lee, whose movies examine equality and racial justice, said the officer should have tased the teen.
Charles Ramsey, a former head of police in Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., said a Taser is not a foolproof substitute to a firearm, that it might not have stopped the teen in her tracks at the distance from which the officer stood. Ramsey said the cop made the right call.
Body camera images show the girl advancing on another person with a knife. The cop had the choice of firing his gun, which carried risks apart from taking a life, or taking the chance someone might be injured or killed by the blade.
He had to make a decision in an instant. Not many people do that so easily.