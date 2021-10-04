Lately the comment-ators on the cable news networks have been fretting about the future of our country.
They watched the takeover of the U.S. Capitol and they’ve seen what are called voter suppression laws passed in various states, and they raise fears our democracy is at risk.
They’re fretting nothing is getting accomplished in government owing to the sharp divide among politicians and the people on seemingly every issue.
As alarming as it might have been to see the Capitol occupied, the people responsible have gone to jail or are being prosecuted. So the law prevails after all.
And now that I think of it, I can think of few times when Americans weren’t at polar opposites over the issues. A compromise would arise or it wouldn’t, in which case the debate and rhetoric would be deferred to another day.
Back in my eighth-grade civics class, the teacher would have said that that was the way the system worked, that it wasn’t pretty but was better than the alternative.