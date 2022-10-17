Here’s a tribute to Angela Lansbury, who died last week days short of 97.
Many people remember her in the TV whodunnit “Murder, She Wrote,” in which she was a mystery writer-sleuth with a grandmotherly air about her.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Here’s a tribute to Angela Lansbury, who died last week days short of 97.
Many people remember her in the TV whodunnit “Murder, She Wrote,” in which she was a mystery writer-sleuth with a grandmotherly air about her.
If you see her long list of prior credits, you’ll notice she starred in comedies, dramas and romances appropriate for audiences of all ages.
But I was dazzled by her diversity when I happened to catch the 1962 thriller “The Manchurian Candidate.” She played a villainous sleeper agent for the Russians who manipulates her brainwashed son to assassinate a U.S. presidential candidate, thereby causing the downfall of our democracy.
If you follow our rekindled rivalry with Russia and China, you might enjoy seeing her in this black and white classic.
I won’t recommend the 2004 remake, however. It is like nine out of 10 remakes that, to my mind, are poor imitations.
But that’s another story.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.