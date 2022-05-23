In the early 1980s when I covered the police beat for The Kingman Daily Miner newspaper, I once got into a discussion with a sheriff’s deputy about the many bodies he claimed were buried not far from us. The mob was invested in Las Vegas back then, and the deputy seemed sure gangsters came out to the desert between that city and nearby Kingman, Ariz., to dispose of their hit victim.
I assumed he was pulling my leg. It turns out he might not have been far off the mark.
As reported recently by the Associated Press, two sets of human remains have surfaced as lingering drought lowers water levels at Lake Mead, near Vegas. Speculation has it the bodies were of people killed by the Las Vegas mob in the 1970s or ‘80s, placed in metal drums and dumped in the lake.
If I recall, the movie “The Godfather” made famous the expression “swimming with the fishes.” Climate change may make it irrelevant.