I read that ex-Attorney General Bill Barr called in an op-ed for our military to be sent to attack drug cartels within Mexico’s borders. Also some congressmen have introduced a resolution to that effect.
If we’re really thinking about doing that, I’d say we need to think again.
What’s supposed to happen once the military deals a blow to a drug trafficking organization? Recent history has shown that the cartels, when crippled by police or rival cartels or split by infighting, manage to reconstitute themselves.
Every time a drug kingpin is taken down in Mexico, another emerges to fill the vacuum.
Given that, would our troops have to occupy the country to keep traffickers from morphing as new cartels?
And how is Mexico supposed to see an attack on its soil as anything but an infringement on national sovereignty? What would happen to our relationship with that country?
Government corruption south of the border and drug demand on this side have allowed the cartels to thrive.