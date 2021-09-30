I saw a report on the Today website yesterday: “5 unhealthy foods you should avoid, according to a nutritionist.”
Intrigued, I clicked on the link.
Hot dogs, diet soda, processed pastries, and fluorescent orange snacks all made the list, none of which are surprising.
But the last item was. The report called pretzels “the ultimate wolf in sheep’s clothing type of food.” In fact, the nutritionist compared pretzels to jelly beans!
What the what? I love pretzels. They are delicious, and the perfect transportation device for just about every type of dip and hummus.
Unfortunately, “They have no fiber, no protein and no healthy fat to keep you satisfied or add health benefits to the calories you’re consuming,” the Today site notes.
Now, I can live without the other four items on the list. In fact, I despise both hot dogs and soda, so no problem.
But I have to draw the line at pretzels. I’ll scale back, but I don’t think I’m ready to ditch them just yet!