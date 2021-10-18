I’m eager to see what evidence prosecutors present in their case alleging that Guillermina Fuentes, a former mayor of San Luis, Ariz., committed voter fraud in the city’s 2020 primary election.
Initially she was accused of collecting early ballots of other voters and depositing them in the ballot box, in violation of a state law.
Prior to the law’s approval, delivering another person’s early ballot to the polls was a recurring practice in San Luis. Those who did so argued they were making sure the ballots of eligible home-bound voters made it into vote tallies.
In a new indictment, Fuentes is further charged with doing the voting for another person whose signature she allegedly forged on the ballot envelope.
That would be electoral fraud under anyone’s definition. Fuentes has pleaded not guilty to all charges against her.
I wouldn’t be surprised if her case were being watched by people on both sides of debates over more stringent voter laws enacted or proposed around the country.