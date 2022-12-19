Unless you’re asked, think twice before telling anyone it’s time to put down a cat or dog. For all you know, that person is prepared to do anything for a beloved pet, short of euthanizing it.
A guy I know has a lab who has suffered a litany of health problems, and the dog’s owner has paid vet bills reaching well into the thousands of dollars to make him better.
He tells me he’s had a number of people urge him to euthanize his dog. He bristles every time he gets that advice. Finally he got so fed up, he told one such presumably well-meaning person: “I’d put you down before I’d put him down.”
I don’t think that conversation went any further. I wouldn’t be surprised if the two haven’t had any conversations since.
My acquaintance related that story to me the last time I went to his house for a visit.
And when I rang the door bell, the lab came to the door.