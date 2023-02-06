Before Tom Brady there was George Blanda.
Blanda was a quarterback and kicker with Chicago, Houston and Oakland in the 1950s, ‘60s and 70s. He lasted three more years than Brady – unless Brady comes out of his most recently announced retirement for a 24th season.
I watched Blanda on TV wowing the broadcasters when he kicked a 48-yard field goal to salvage a 17-17 tie for the Raiders against Kansas City. He was 43.
He was also filling in for the injured starting quarterback for much of that 1970 season, and, using his arm and his foot, he played a key role in leading Oakland to the AFC title game.
He didn’t put up passing stats to equal Brady – not even close – but he played until he was 48 – three years older than Brady.
A teen at the time, I didn’t fully appreciate his staying power. But people in their 40s and older back then – people who had aches and pains without having set foot on a football field – sure could.