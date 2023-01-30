Were you fed cabbage as a youngster? If so, I’ll wager it wasn’t among your favorites.
It also wasn’t what I embraced in my youth, back when my notion of good fare came from a fast food eatery or a vending machine.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Were you fed cabbage as a youngster? If so, I’ll wager it wasn’t among your favorites.
It also wasn’t what I embraced in my youth, back when my notion of good fare came from a fast food eatery or a vending machine.
Now come the health experts who say cabbage ranks among the top foods for fighting cancer and giving your body needed vitamins. We cabbage haters must come to terms with being cabbage eaters if we want to add a few years to our longevity.
This winter I went a step further, not only eating cabbage from the grocery store but growing it in the backyard. The seeds I planted turned into bountiful rows of plants, in turn feeding my ego as a gardener.
I see that the cabbage plants also spawn yellow blooms – flowers my wife has taken to putting in vases. But the flowers themselves are edible and, I’m told, tasty.
Hmmm, which will it be: cabbage as fare or eye candy?
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.