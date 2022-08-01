Mexico can save itself a lot of grief if it extradites Rafael Caro Quintero.
Quintero is the drug lord accused in 1985 of kidnapping, torturing and murdering U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent Enrique Camarena. Friction and worsening relations between the two countries ensued over what U.S. officials saw as Mexico’s lack of commitment in finding Camarena and arresting Caro Quintero.
Amid pressure by the U.S. government, Mexico finally turned up Camarena’s battered body. Caro Quintero was arrested soon after.
Caro Quintero remained in custody until 2013, when a Mexican judge ruled he was illegally detained and released him. U.S. officials were outraged.
The judge’s ruling eventually was overturned, but by then Caro Quintero was back in the trade, and according to authorities, stoked bloodshed among the cartels in northern Mexico.
Caro Quintero has been rearrested, and the U.S. is seeking his extradition. Perhaps this time Mexico will yield to U.S. concerns.