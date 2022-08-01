Mexico can save itself a lot of grief if it extradites Rafael Caro Quintero.

Quintero is the drug lord accused in 1985 of kidnapping, torturing and murdering U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent Enrique Camarena. Friction and worsening relations between the two countries ensued over what U.S. officials saw as Mexico’s lack of commitment in finding Camarena and arresting Caro Quintero.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you