As you know, I’m an avid golfer. And during Saturday’s in the fall, I am unavailable for any golf outing my friends put together.
In 26 months of being here, they still don’t understand my love for the sport and sitting on a couch for 14 hours watching games.
I mean, did you see Saturday’s slate? It was brilliant. Shootouts, walk-off touchdowns and game-winning kicks, along with plenty of upsets that shocked viewers across the nation.
And the chaos always begins in October before the unraveling of top teams starts in November. In years past, we’ve penciled in Alabama and Clemson in the national title game.
That’s not the case in 2021. There is tons of parity in this crazy sport and the next six or seven weeks are going to be thrilling.
I still question the strength of Georgia and I don’t have a single idea who’ll be crowned champion come January. It’s going to be a fun year.
